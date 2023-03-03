Please arrive at the airport early; Suvarnabhumi Suggests

Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Facebook page posted on March 3, 2023, suggesting that during the upcoming long holidays, passengers should arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before departure time for international flights and at least 2 hours before departure time for domestic flights.

“Thank you for your kind cooperation. For more information please contact AOT Contact Center dial 1722, 24 hours.” it noted.

The previous message informed that “Suvarnabhumi Airport has temporarily closed some sections of Zone 3 (on the west side) of the International Departure Security Checkpoint from March 1 – 29, 2023 to install the Automatic Return Tray System (ARTS).

During this period, passengers can use the Security Checkpoint at Zone 2 (behind the check-in counter at Row J and M) and Zone 3 on the east side (behind the check-in counter at Row S). Passengers can also use Fast Track, the Security Checkpoint at Zone 1 (behind the check-in counter at Row A).

The airport staff will be on hand to help advising passengers to ensure speedy and convenient services. Upon completion, it will result in greater convenience and faster services for passengers.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of some sections of the Security Checkpoint and ask passengers on international flights to arrive at the airport 3 hours before departure.”