A Ransom-kidnapped Chinese Student Was Found Dead

Officers from the Bang Mae Nang Police Station in Nonthaburi Province found the body of an unknown woman in a disguised bag in a lotus pond on April 1. They later discovered that the victim was a Chinese student kidnapped for ransom.

Ms. Jin Can, 22, a third-year international exchange student at Bangkok Thonburi University majoring in music, was identified as the person reported by the police and was being sought.

According to the condition of the body, it should have been dead for about three days. There were signs of being strangled.

Mr. Mingkwan Nakhiransakul, a 24-year-old Chinese student advisor at Bangkok Thonburi University, had previously reported to the police at Thammasala Police Station in Bangkok that Ms. Jin had vanished on March 31 at 4:00 p.m.

He also stated that Ms. Jin Shan’s father, a music teacher in China, contacted him on March 29 to inform him that a kidnapper had contacted him through WeChat application on March 29, as well as sending a picture of Ms. Jin in detention with her hands and feet bound in one place.

The kidnapper demanded a ransom of 500,000 yuan, or about 2.5 million Thai baht (72790 U.S. dollars), be transferred to the account of a Chinese person. But the father was still unsure of what had happened. therefore he did not transfer as the kidnapper threatened. Later he could not contact the daughter and fear that she was in danger.

Thammasala Police Station dispatches investigators to the university to examine CCTV footage and question witnesses who saw Ms. Jin on campus on March 28. She then took a taxi to the Central Westgate Shopping Centre in Bang Yai District, Nonthaburi Province, where she stayed until around 9:30 p.m. before leaving.

It showed a red car with an unknown registration number, which is a suspicious car, driving several times through the area where the body was discovered in the middle of the night on March 30.

Later, at 9:30 p.m. on April 1, the Bang Mae Nang police station called a green-yellow taxi driver registered in Bangkok, who drove Ms. Jin from the university to the Central Westgate department store on March 28 to give details.

At 10:45 p.m., the police summoned 1 male and 3 females, who were advisors from the university where young Chinese students had come to study, to give further details.

This is the fourth case in the last month in which Chinese were kidnapped for ransom in Thailand, but it was the first in which the victim died.

