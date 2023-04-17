An American Tourist Asks the Media to Help His Case in Phuket

Mr.Bryce Alan Terzian, 33, an American tourist, told reporters in Phuket that he reported to Chalong Police Station, Muang District, Phuket Province, that he was attacked in a pub in Rawai Subdistrict, Muang District, Phuket Province, on April 8, 2023, around 9:00 a.m.

He was concerned that the matter would not be pursued because the story had been ongoing for 7 days, but no action had been taken by the police.

Bryce said he had an argument with a DJ. In the pub before being dragged by the guards who later stomped on his body until he was injured. His nose was broken, he had to go to Chalong Hospital for treatment.

Bryce claimed he had an argument with a DJ in the pub and was dragged by guards, who stomped on his body until he was injured. His nose was fractured, and he needed to be treated at Chalong Hospital.

To authenticate the information for the media, the family of a Thai friend later requested CCTV footage as well as confirmation of injuries treatment at the hospital.

“I came to Phuket and Thailand for the first time. Everyone here is very nice. Everyone in the pub is good except that DJ. If I go back to the country, I will come back to travel again. I love Thailand.” Bryce said.