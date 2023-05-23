At Least 6 Die When The Dome Gym In School Collapses

A whirlwind blew down the dome gymnasium of Wat Noen Po School, Moo 1, Noen Po Sub-district, Sam Ngam District, Phichit Province, collapsing onto students, parents, and school staff who had come to seek shelter from the rainstorm at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

A 59-year-old student parent, and a 39-year-old male were killed instantly, while many were injured.

Later, three more pupils died in the hospital, as did one more parent, for a total of six deaths, while 23 injured students were transported to the district hospital. District Hospitals of Vajirabaramee and Sam Ngam.

It was difficult to mobilise officials to assist. because there are broken branches impeding travel routes, including power disruptions in a wide area.