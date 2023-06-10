Plane Contact Leads To Runway Closure At Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

Two planes came into contact at Tokyo’s Haneda airport Saturday morning, leading to the closure of one of its four runways, the Japanese transport ministry said.

The incident occurred on a taxiway at around 11 a.m. with no injuries reported. According to the ministry and the Tokyo Fire Department, the two planes involved were operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan’s Eva Airways, respectively.

A passenger who was aboard the Eva Airways flight told reporters that there had been an “impact” while the plane was waiting for departure.

“Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane was chipped,” the passenger said.

About 260 passengers and crew members were on the Thai Airways plane while about 200 were aboard the Eva Airways aircraft, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The affected 3000-meter Runway A has now been closed, it said.