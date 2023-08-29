The Srettha Cabinet Consists Of 36 Individuals From Six Parties

After Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party has assumed the position of prime minister since Wednesday, August 23, now his cabinet of 36 members from six parties was constituted.
The latest cabinet lineup released by the Pheu Thai Party on Monday evening concluded all the positions as follows:
Pheu Thai Party
- Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Finance Minister
- Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce
- Somsak Thepsutin, Deputy Prime Minister
- Panpree Phahitthanukorn, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister
- Puangpet Chunla-iad, Minister of Prime Minister’s Office
- Pichit Chuenban, Minister of Prime Minister’s Office
- Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health
- Prasert Chanruangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society
- Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Transport
- Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol Minister of Tourism and Sports
- Suthin Klangsaeng, Minister of Defense
- Sermsak Pongpanich, Minister of Culture
- Kriang Kalptinan, Deputy Interior Minister
- Surapong Piyachot, Deputy Transport Minister
- Monporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport
- Julapan Amornvivat, Deputy Finance Minister
- Chakrabongse Sangmanee, Deputy Foreign Minister
- Chaiya Phromma, Deputy Minister of Agriculture
Bhumjaithai Party
- Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister
- Chada Thaiseth, Deputy Minister of Interior
- Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Minister of Interior
- Pol. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob, Minister of Education
- Surasak Phanchareonworakul, Deputy Minister of Education
- Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labor
- Supamas Isaraphakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
- Napinthorn Srisanpang, Deputy Minister of Commerce
Palang Pracharat Party
- Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
- Capt. Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture
- Santi Promphat, Deputy Minister of Public Health
- Pai Lik, Deputy Minister of Commerce
United Thai Nation Party
- Pirapan Salirathaviphak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy
- Pimpatra Wichaikul, Industry Minister
- Krisada Chinawicharana, Deputy Finance Minister
- Anucha Nakasai, Deputy Minister of Agriculture
Chart Thai Pattana Party
Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security
Prachachat Party
Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, Justice Minister
The Cabinet Secretariat received all of these lists and then notified people whose names featured on the list that they would be receiving paperwork to complete their qualifications and experience by August 30.
