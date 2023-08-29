The Srettha Cabinet Consists Of 36 Individuals From Six Parties

After Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party has assumed the position of prime minister since Wednesday, August 23, now his cabinet of 36 members from six parties was constituted.

The latest cabinet lineup released by the Pheu Thai Party on Monday evening concluded all the positions as follows:

Pheu Thai Party

Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Finance Minister

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce

Somsak Thepsutin, Deputy Prime Minister

Panpree Phahitthanukorn, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

Puangpet Chunla-iad, Minister of Prime Minister’s Office

Pichit Chuenban, Minister of Prime Minister’s Office

Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health

Prasert Chanruangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Transport

Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol Minister of Tourism and Sports

Suthin Klangsaeng, Minister of Defense

Sermsak Pongpanich, Minister of Culture

Kriang Kalptinan, Deputy Interior Minister

Surapong Piyachot, Deputy Transport Minister

Monporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport

Julapan Amornvivat, Deputy Finance Minister

Chakrabongse Sangmanee, Deputy Foreign Minister

Chaiya Phromma, Deputy Minister of Agriculture

Bhumjaithai Party

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister

Chada Thaiseth, Deputy Minister of Interior

Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Minister of Interior

Pol. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob, Minister of Education

Surasak Phanchareonworakul, Deputy Minister of Education

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labor

Supamas Isaraphakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation

Napinthorn Srisanpang, Deputy Minister of Commerce

Palang Pracharat Party

Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment

Capt. Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture

Santi Promphat, Deputy Minister of Public Health

Pai Lik, Deputy Minister of Commerce

United Thai Nation Party

Pirapan Salirathaviphak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy

Pimpatra Wichaikul, Industry Minister

Krisada Chinawicharana, Deputy Finance Minister

Anucha Nakasai, Deputy Minister of Agriculture

Chart Thai Pattana Party

Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security

Prachachat Party

Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, Justice Minister

The Cabinet Secretariat received all of these lists and then notified people whose names featured on the list that they would be receiving paperwork to complete their qualifications and experience by August 30.

