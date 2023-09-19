Thailand Has 3,280 Hybrid Scam Cases With Damage of 2.7 Billion Baht

Hybrid scams in Thailand have the highest value among cybercrime cases, according to the Thai police chief. This problem is considered significant, with a growing tendency.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and the Anti-Money Laundering Office have now opened registries for victims seeking to protect their rights. Over 600 million baht in assets are being prepared for distribution to victims, and on the first day alone, more than 1,200 people registered, including business owners, military personnel, doctors, nurses, and even monks.

This announcement was made on September 18 with the participation of a representative of the United States Homeland Security Investigations Attache. The effort is under the direction of Pol. Lt. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the Thai police chief.

According to the online reports, from January 1, 2022 to September 12, 2023, a total of 326,992 cases were reported with damages exceeding 45.245 billion baht. Among them, there are 3,280 cases of hybrid scam [attracting trust before fraud] with a total value of 2.7 billion baht.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Damrongsak pointed out that the cooperation between the National Police and relevant authorities in seizing assets from fraudsters involved in hybrid scams is historic. These scams have the highest value among cybercrime cases, as in each case there is a loss of not less than 100,000 baht. This problem is considered significant, with a growing tendency.

The perpetrators use tactics to persuade victims to invest in digital assets through the fake platform BCHGLOBALLTD.com. They then convince victims to buy the USDT digital currency and transfer it to the digital wallet address provided by the criminals before transferring it to the platform’s account.

As a result, he will assign the incoming the Thai police chief to focus on these and other online instances, such as money-hacking cases that result in individuals losing a lot of property. The probe would also seize and return the properties to the people.

____________

