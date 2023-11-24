Italian Robbed An Elderly Couple Hiding In Thailand Is Arrested

CHONBURI – The Immigration Police detained a 63-year-old Italian man who escaped a robbery case in Italy to live in Thailand after the Interpol National Central Office sent a letter to the Foreign Affairs Division asking for cooperation with Thai authorities.

On November 23, the Immigration Police said that the Italian man, Mr. Edi, had been held for being an alien with a termination of permit in the Kingdom.

According to the Red notice arrest warrant, Edi joined the group in robbing an elderly couple, a blind man, and a crippled woman in Italy on June 1, 2010. They threatened and harmed elderly couples before stealing 28,000 euros in cash and jewels, including a bracelet, a watch, and a necktie clip, as well as both victims’ savings bank account books.

Mr. Edi entered Thailand on February 8, 2010, with a visa exemption, according to Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, deputy commander of the Immigration Bureau, and is authorised to stay temporarily in the Kingdom for later life reasons until January 30, 2022.

Officers then tracked and arrested Edi, who was staying in a condominium in the Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, and transferred him to the Pattaya City Police Station, Chonburi Province, for further investigation.