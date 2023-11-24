Pakistanis Arrested Over Foreigner Schengen Visa Scams

BANGKOK — Police on Thursday said they arrested four Pakistani nationals who allegedly scammed foreigners by promising them Schengen visas.

Deputy immigration commander Phanthana Nuchanart said a sting operation led to the arrest of the four suspects, who attempted to make the victim pay 7,000 euros, or about 270,000 baht, as they claimed they could secure a visa to enter Europe. Maj. Gen. Phanthana said the suspects’ visas were revoked and they would be deported from the country.

Police said the suspects had been offering the fake Schengen visa service to foreigners, so they arranged an Indian national to approach the suspects for a visa to Italy. The suspects asked the undercover applicant to send his passport and complete a visa application form.

After two weeks, the suspects returned with a photo of the visa, which upon checking with the Italian Embassy was fake. They asked the undercover applicant to prepare 7,000 euros and meet to get the passport back, where they were arrested.

Police found the undercover applicant’s passport without a visa attached at the suspects’ residence. Two Indian passports and 16 Laos visa application forms were also seized.