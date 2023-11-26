Israel and Hamas Complete 2nd Day of Swaps; 4 Thais Released

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a congratulatory statement on the release of additional Thai hostages after receiving confirmation from the Royal Thai Embassy (RTE) in Tel Aviv as follows:

“A second group of four Thai nationals have been released from Gaza on November 26, 2023 and are being taken to the designated medical center in Israel for a check-up where the RTE will immediately contact their families in Thailand.

MFA extends its sincere congratulations to the families of the recently released today, including all parties involved in this latest development leading to the release of this second group of hostages.

In addition, RTE has received further information from the Israeli authorities that the number of abducted Thai nationals has increased by two (2) more people. This means that after the release of the second group today, it is estimated that there are still 18 Thai nationals abducted. The Thai government will continue to make every effort towards the safe release and return of those remaining Thai nationals.

As the hostages are being gradually released and have had the opportunity to speak with relatives in Thailand, MFA asks for the kind cooperation of the media who may have interviewed the relatives of the hostages not to publish it at this time as information regarding their detention which may be sensitive and affect the welfare of hostages who have not yet been released.

MFA is in the process of coordinating with the Israeli side regarding related procedures to bring all of our recently released 14 Thai nationals to Thailand and their families as soon as possible.”

The Associated Press reported that Hamas militants on Saturday released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, from captivity in the Gaza Strip, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest stage of a four-day cease-fire.

The late-night exchange was held up for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement. The delay underscored the fragility of the cease-fire, which has halted a war that has shocked and shaken Israel, caused widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip, and threatened to unleash wider fighting across the region.

The war erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants in Gaza burst across the border into southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting some 240 others, including, women, children and older people. Israel immediately declared war, carrying out weeks of airstrikes and a ground offensive that have left over 13,300 Palestinians dead, according to health authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory. Roughly two-thirds of those killed in Gaza have been women and minors.

The cease-fire, brokered by Qatar and the United States, is the first extended break in fighting since the war began. Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners. All are women and minors.

Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive and complete its goals of returning all hostages and destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

