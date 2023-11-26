Korean Man Threatens To Jump From Pattaya Condo While Throwing Money

PATTAYA – Police officers at Pattaya City Police Station received a report of a Korean man wielding a knife and threatening to jump from an 8-story luxury condominium building in Soi Buakhao, Pattaya Klang, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.

The Pattaya City Disaster Relief Unit and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation Rescue Unit, Pattaya City, were then called to the scene to prepare assistance equipment at the bottom of the building.

They saw a 41-year-old Korean man with the surname Jeong on the balcony of the 8th floor. He held a fruit-peeling knife in his hand. He was marching in circles on the balcony, shouting and making loud noises throughout the building. and would not allow anyone to approach him.

Meanwhile, officials are trying to find a way to stop the incident. A Korean man scattered over 100,000 baht of banknotes everywhere on the floor below. After an hour had passed, he walked back into the room. Later, when Mr. Jeong calmed down and opened the door to chat, tourist police arrived with a South Korean interpreter to talk and negotiate with him.

He claimed to have suffered a heart attack and had been in Pattaya for approximately a month. He has been distressed for the past few days because his Thai girlfriend duped him with his money to build a shop and then left him.

Later, he called a friend to whom he had lent money and was chastised. As a result, he was unable to suppress his emotions and went on a rampage.

The police then transported the South Korean guy to a hospital and called his relatives in South Korea to resolve the issue, fearing that he would provoke another incident.

