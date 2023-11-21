An Indian Man Kills His Thai Girlfriend in Pattaya Before Jumping off a Bridge

PATTAYA – Pattaya police received a report that an Indian man had killed his Thai girlfriend at a hotel in Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, before midnight on November 20.

Police officers, investigative units, Pattaya Tourist Police and Immigration Police jointly investigated room 313 on the third floor of a building where they discovered the lifeless body of Ms. Jirapha Wongputkham, aged 25, with signs of strangulation with a shoelace around her neck. There was also evidence of a struggle and scattered belongings in the room.

Pol. Col. Thanapong Photi, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, said that the suspect, Mr. Narendra Soni, 36 years old and an Indian national, fled the scene in the direction of Bangkok. Pattaya police coordinated with neighbouring police stations and set up checkpoints to arrest the suspect based on descriptions from witnesses. At the same time, the deceased’s relatives tried to persuade him to turn himself in for trial.

Later, in the early morning of November 21, it was reported that Narendra had informed the relatives that he wanted to jump off a bridge over the Bang Pakong River to end his life, following his Thai girlfriend.

The police were called in to help control the situation. However, when they approached the reported location, the Indian man had already jumped off the bridge. Authorities searched for his body in the Bang Pakong River.

Ms. Parawadee Saetern, 47, an aunt of the Thai victim, said her niece had been in a relationship with the Indian man for about a year. Before the incident, they had arranged to meet in the hotel room to discuss their relationship. After that, however, there was no further communication. Concerned relatives went to investigate and discovered the tragic scene.

Subsequently, at 8:00 am, Bang Pakong Police Station in Chachoengsao together with a rescue team found the body of Narendra in the Bang Pakong River, near Ban Bang Pakong, Moo 9, Bang Pakong District. The rescue team recovered the body and confirmed the identity. Pattaya Police have been notified to contact the next of kin for further action.

______

Related articles:

Indian Tourist Groups Fight Over Thai Women in Pattaya