A Para-athlete Groom Kills 5, Including His Bride, At Wedding Party

NAKHON RATSHASIMA – A shocking and tragic incident occurred during the wedding reception of a former national para-swimmer turned spree killer.

On 25 November at 11:25pm, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the groom, Mr Jaturong Sukkasuk, 29, turned violent at his bride’s house in Wat Nam Khiaw commune, Wang Nam Khiaw district.

Mr. Jaturong, known for his success in para-swimming, had a penchant for firearms. During his own wedding reception, at the dinner table, he got into an argument with Mrs. Kanchana, the 44-year-old bride, and toppled the table, scattering the food.

When everyone present fled, Jaturong took a 9mm CZ automatic pistol out of his car and went on a shooting spree. He shot like a senseless person, with a total of 10 rounds and 2 rounds remaining in the magazine.

The groom’s mother, the bride’s younger sister, and the bride herself lost their lives, while two male associates also became victims, one of them fatally. Jaturong then turned the gun on himself, becoming the fifth fatality. Investigators found 11 shell casings and evidence at the scene, including a dropped firearm and shell casings.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Jaturong had previously served in the military before losing his right leg in a train accident. He later became a prominent Thai para-athlete, winning a silver medal in the freestyle swimming category at the 2022 ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia.

Neighbours reported that Jaturong occasionally visited his bride in the Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district. Despite the age difference and the fact that she had children, the bride was described as attractive, which may have contributed to Jaturong’s infatuation.

Mrs. Kanchana, the 44-year-old bride, divorced from her husband and has two children, according to the investigation of key witnesses. She is a beautician, and they lived together for three years The bride is a lovely lady, however the groom was preoccupied with the fact that he was crippled, needed a prosthetic leg, and was under the age of 15. He misinterpreted another man’s feelings for his bride.

This incident highlights the pervasive issue of violence against children, women and family members, a significant social problem. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s Violence Information System reported 1,368 cases of family violence in 2023, with physical violence being the most common (1,068 cases), followed by verbal violence (352 cases) and other forms of intimidation and coercion (314 cases). Women were the main victims with 970 cases of violence.

The National Human Rights Commission emphasized that Thailand continues to face an ongoing crisis of violence against children and women. Shockingly, the country ranks among the top 10 countries in the world for violence against women and girls, both in terms of physical and sexual violence.

_____

Related articles: