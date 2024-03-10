Korat’s Highway Car Fire Frightens a Swiss Man and Thai Wife

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A car fire broke out on the highway as a 70-year-old Swiss man drove his Thai wife to a relative’s wedding in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

Nakhon Ratchasima Highway District 2 officials were notified of the incident shortly before noon on March 10 on Highway No. 6, or M6 Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima, near kilometre marker 133. They rushed to investigate and requested assistance from fire engines, volunteers, highway enforcement, and local government agencies.

A fire broke out in a red Ford car, a Fietta type with a Bangkok licence plate, in the blazing hot sun. It took officials around 5 minutes to spray water and put the fire under control. The federal property was undamaged.

Mr. Michael, 70, and his Thai wife, Mrs. Phonphan, 56, were unhurt but shocked. The Swiss man stated that he was transporting his wife to a relative’s wedding in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. He observed the gauge metre was at its highest temperature, and there was smoke in the car’s bonnet. So he slowed down, parked on the side of the street, and took the lugguges out. In less than a minute, the fire spread swiftly.

The officer investigated and discovered that this car was not modified to install gas. As a result, it was originally presumed that the problem was due to a malfunctioning cooling system.