Belgian Man Writes Letter of Apology to Thai Housemaid Before Tragic Death

CHIANG MAI – A Thai housemaid who had returned to her hometown in Mae Taeng district found a letter from her Belgian employer apologising for his decision to end his life.

Police at San Kamphaeng Police Station in Chiang Mai Province were notified on the evening of November 26 that a Belgian man had died in a house in Soi 141/356 Moo 2, Ton Pao Sub District, San Kamphaeng District, Chiang Mai Province.

They investigated and found the body of Mr Alain, a 73-year-old Belgian man, on the balcony on the second floor of the house. A helium gas canister, which he had used to commit suicide, was found next to his body.

The authorities found no signs of forced entry or a struggle. They also found a document with a message in which he apologized to his family and the maid. The document described his decision to end his life on November 25 at 17:00.

Ms. Bawornluck Jakla, a 54-year-old Thai housemaid, told police she returned to Mae Taeng on 24 November. She returned to the employer’s house on 26 November, saw the apology letter and went to the bedroom to check. She could not open the door because the man had locked it. She could not reach him on the phone either. She then called the police, who found Alain dead.

The maid said that the Belgian was struggling with a number of problems, including family and business problems. His ex-partner and children had moved abroad several years ago.

The preliminary medical opinion is that the Belgian died of asphyxiation. He had already been dead for 6 to 12 hours. There were no signs of foul play. The authorities have sent the body for further examination. It will then be handed over to the man’s relatives or friends for religious ceremonies.

