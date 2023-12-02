Six More Released Hostages Will Return To Thailand On Dec.4

BANGKOK – Mrs. Kanchana Phattharachoke, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, stated on December 2 that the six released hostages will return to Thailand on December 4, 2023, on El Al Airlines flight LY. 081, which arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at approximately 12.15 p.m. with the following names:

Mr. Phatthanayuth DonSokri Mr. Owas Suriyasri Mr. Paiboon Rattanil Mr. Kong Sae Lao Mr. Chakraphan Sikena Mr. Chalermchai Saengkaew

Panpree Phitthanukorn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, had previously flown to Israel on November 28-29 to visit and receive Thais who had been taken captive and had been released. On November 30, the first three waves of 17 persons returned to Thailand.

“It is estimated that there are still nine Thai people being held hostages, and the Thai government will do its utmost to help ensure their safe release as soon as possible,” said the spokesperson.

On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the following statement in response to the resumption of hostilities in Gaza:

“Thailand is gravely concerned with the resumption of fighting in Gaza since 1 December 2023, following a seven-day truce, and is saddened to see the rise in numbers of casualties.

Thailand calls on all parties to avoid further hostilities, and return to the negotiations to extend the truce so that humanitarian assistance can reach those in need, further loss and bloodshed can be avoided, and a sustainable solution can be found.”

The Associated Press reported that Israeli strikes on houses and buildings have killed at least 178 people throughout the Gaza Strip in the first hours of fighting after a weeklong truce collapsed Friday, according to the Health Ministry there.

Israel said it struck more than 200 Hamas targets. Militants in Gaza resumed firing rockets into Israel, and fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah militants operating along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

Cease-fire mediator Qatar said efforts are ongoing to renew the truce, which saw Israel pause most military activity in Gaza and release 300 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for militants freeing over 100 hostages held in Gaza.

Weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign have left homeless more than three-quarters of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, causing a humanitarian crisis as they face widespread shortages of food, water and other supplies. No trucks carrying aid entered Gaza from Egypt on Friday, Palestinians authorities said.

Up until the truce began, more than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed — roughly two-thirds of them women and minors — according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. The toll is likely much higher. Some 1,200 Israelis were killed, mostly during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

