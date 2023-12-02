A Pickup Truck Hits A Motorbike and Catches fire, Killing A British

CHACHOENGSAO – Police in Chachoengsao Province are searching for a pickup truck driver who hit a foreigner on a motorcycle, causing it to catch fire. A British rider identified as Michael Jakob, 59, died later at the hospital.

The accident happened at 3:30 p.m. on December 2, on road 304, Chang Phanom Sarakham-Khao Hin Son, Koh Khanun Subdistrict, in the U-Turn area. A large bike had been hit and caught fire. The entire vehicle had been ruined, while the pickup truck escaped from the scence heading towards Kabin Buri.

The badly injured British driver was brought to Phanom Sarakham Hospital by Phanom Sarakham Rescue Volunteers, where he eventually died.

Two foreign friends of a deceased person reported that they rode motorcycles with the British and saw their friend’s motorcycle strike, lose control, crash, and catch fire when they arrived at the scene.

The camera on their motorcycle filmed the entire incident, and there was also a CCTV camera in the surrounding area that captured the footage utilised by the police to find the pickup truck driver for further prosecution.

