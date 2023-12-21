Ukrainian Visitor Is Happy the Cops Found Her Fanny Pack

PHUKET – On December 21, Karon Police in Phuket revealed that they quickly tracked down the Ukrainian tourist’s fanny pack containing money and a smart phone and returned it to its owner after being notified at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 20.

A Ukrainian tourist informed police that at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, she carried a Louis Vuitton fanny pack containing US$2,000 and an iPhone 15 Pro Max and placed it on a motorcycle that appeared identical to hers without realising it was someone else’s vehicle. She then walked into the bathroom to change her clothing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Siriwan, the owner of another motorcycle, arrived in her own car and noticed a bag on her vehicle. She waited for the bag’s owner for a moment, but no one appeared. So she rode the motorbike back to her home in Soi Patak 10, intending to look for the owner later.

When a Ukrainian visitor reported to the police station in Karon, officials investigated the CCTV and discovered the fanny pack on Siriwan’s motorbike. So they went to this Thai woman’s residence to ask about the tourist’s bag. Siriwan informed the cops that the bag was with her and accompanied them to Karon Station, allowing a Ukrainian visitor to verify her belongings.

Advertisement

After the inspection confirmed that all items were present, the police handed over the fanny pack and belongings to the Ukrainian tourist, which made her very happy.