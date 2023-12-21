Vietnamese Doctor Is Arrested for Performing Unlicensed Beauty Treatments in Thailand

The police officers inspected a room in a Bangkok condominium, Soi Phatthanakan 25, Suan Luang District, where a Vietnamese doctor performed a beauty treatment.

BANGKOK – Police in Thailand arrested a Vietnamese doctor for practicing medicine without a license. They also warned the public to carefully research clinics, doctors and treatment procedures before undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The doctor, identified as Dang Thien, 25, was arrested on December 20 at a Bangkok condominium in Soi Phatthanakan 25, Suan Luang District, while performing a beauty treatment: anaesthetizing a client. He was reported to be performing cosmetic procedures including double eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, nostril reduction, lip augmentation, and Botox injections.

According to police, Thien had been operating in Thailand for about a year. He would travel to Thailand once a month and schedule appointments with clients through Facebook under the account’s name “Nguyen Dang Thien”.

Thein did not have a Thai medical license and was not authorized to operate a medical facility in Thailand.

Police seized 19 unregistered drugs, 11 medical devices, and other evidence from the scene. Thein was charged with practicing medicine without a license, operating an unlicensed medical facility, and selling prescription drugs without a license.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Witaya Sriprasertparp, the commissioner of the Consumer Protection Police Bureau, warned the public to carefully research information before undergoing cosmetic surgery. Even if someone claims to be a doctor, they must have a Thai medical license to practice medicine.

Dr. Sura Wissessak, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, also urged the public to weigh their options carefully before undergoing medical treatment and warned against making a decision based on word-of-mouth, beautiful advertisements or lower prices than other places.

“You should visit the facility in person if you are getting treatment for the first time,” he added.

