Bangkok Police Capture a Vietnamese Pickpocket Gang

BANGKOK – On March 15, Metropolitan Police officers announced the arrest of three Vietnamese pickpockets who were targeting visitors at tourist destinations.

Police personnel at the Royal Palace Police Station said that the victim was a female Malaysian tourist who had travelled to Wat Phra Chetuphon or Wat Pho, claiming that she had taken a wallet from the shoulder bag. There were 6,000 baht in Thai currency and four credit cards.

Following that, police officers continued their investigation until they identified the culprits who rob foreign visitors.

As a result, on March 14 at approximately 9:00 p.m., they apprehended three Vietnamese nationals at a Moo Krata restaurant in the Din Daeng district. The police also seized a credit card swipe machine, two pieces of clothing used on the day of the incident, a receipt printing machine, and 109 rolls.

Advertisement

Authorities charged Ms.Vo Thi Anh TuYet, 59; MS. Nong Thi Chi, 47; and Mr.Nguyen Huu Van, 53, with theft. Initially, all three suspects admitted that they had committed the crime. The chosen area took place at Wat Pho since it attracts more tourists than other locations.

Advertisement

Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poonsawat, Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, stated that the offenders frequently visited prominent tourist spots in Bangkok, such as Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Pho, and chose victims who were foreign tourists. They were walking and pressing against the victim’s back, and they planned to use the pandemonium to pick pockets and collect stuff.

When most travellers no longer carried cash, they would steal a credit card and swipe it at a card-swiping machine.