CIB Raids An Illegal Beauty Clinic for Foreign Clients in Bangkok

On July 21, the Consumer Protection Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced the results of the search at “CCoco Beauty Clinic” in Soi Thonglor on Sukhumvit Road, Klongton Nuea, Wattana District, Bangkok.

According to information from the Department of Health Service Support, Ministry of Public Health, this health facility was found to be operating without a license. The attending physician did not have a valid professional license.

During the search, it was found that the clinic only provides services to foreign clients. Ms. El Mon (last name reserved), a national of Myanmar, claimed to be the clinic’s attending physician. She was responsible for examining clients and administering vitamin injections for skin care.

She stated that she had completed her medical studies at a college in Myanmar and was invited to work part-time at this health facility. Ms. El Mon worked for approximately one month and earned 2,000 baht per session. She had a work permit as a manager but no license to practice medicine in Thailand. Therefore, she was charged by the authorities with practicing medicine without a license or practicing a prohibited profession.

Officials also seized another 51 items, including 23 unregistered medicines, 12 medical devices and 16 cosmetic products. The total value of the seized items is over 5 million baht.

C COCO Beauty Clinic has a Chinese national as a director of the company. It has been operating in Thailand for about 9 months under the name CCOCO BEAUTY and has branches in 15 other countries, including China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The clinic caters exclusively to foreign clients and does not serve Thai nationals.

The company advertises its services in online media and uses well-known influencers to promote its public relations. Officials will gather evidence and subpoena the Chinese owner to provide further testimony on the allegations.

______

Related news: