Cops Arrest 30 Illegal Chinese Workers

PHUKET — Police on Tuesday said they arrested 30 Chinese nationals for illegally working in Thailand.

The illegal migrant workers, all men, were arrested at a public housing construction site in Phuket’s Thalang district, police said. According to police, the suspects entered the country legally but they were not permitted to get employment.

They were charged with working without a legal work permit.

Police said the suspects will enter a screening process to identify whether they are victims of human trafficking.

