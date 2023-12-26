A Korean Man Arrested for Smuggling 7 Radiated Tortoises

BANGKOK – The customs officers at Don Mueang International Airport and animal quarantine officers at Don Mueang International Airport found Kim Yong, a 24-year-old Korean national, attempting to smuggle 7 radiated tortoises (Astrochelys radiate) in his luggage for export.

The discovery was made on the third floor of the international departure hall of Don Mueang International Airport on December 26, 2023.

Officers confiscated the wild animals as evidence and arrested Kim. He was then referred to Criminal Division 1 of the Environmental Crime Suppression Division for violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act (2019), which prohibits the export of controlled wildlife without a permit, and the Customs Act (2017 (1), Section 242), which prohibits the attempted export of goods from the Kingdom without customs procedures.

The tortoises were sent to the Wildlife Health Management Group, Wildlife Conservation Office, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for health monitoring and further care.

Narongrit Sukprakarn, head of Don Mueang Wildlife Inspection Station, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the government has emphasized the policy of coordination with all units to crack down on wildlife trafficking along the borders and at all domestic trading points. The Don Mueang Wildlife Inspection Station has therefore intensified inspections of passengers on import and export.

