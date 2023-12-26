BSC Products Value The Lotusia As Having Soft Power And Sustainability

SAMUT PRAKAN – A leading Thai cosmetic brand, BSC, has promoted its products, which use Lotusia (Nelumbo Nucifera Stamen Extract) from the sacred lotus plant, as one of Thailand’s soft powers with a commitment to sustainable production.

Recently, International Public Company Limited (ICC) organized a media tour of its International Laboratories Corporation Ltd (ILC), a subsidiary that researches and manufactures PURE CARE BSC cosmetics, on Bang Na-Trat Frontage Rd, Bang Chalong, Bang Plee District, Samut Prakan.

This was the first time in 53 years of ILC since its establishment that the media had the opportunity to visit the production process to see for themselves the company’s commitment to sustainable production.

Bussabong Mingkwanyeun, product manager of BSC International, said that ICC launched the BSC sustainability project. ILC has been producing PURE CARE BSC cosmetics from natural extracts for 37 years, from 1986 to the present. Key to BSC’s sustainability efforts is the extraction of pollen from the sacred lotus plant (Lotusia extract), which the company aims to promote as a soft power in the skincare and cosmetics sector in Thailand.

Darani Matakaew, product manager of Pure Cure BSC, added that Pure Cure is the first cosmetics brand in Thailand to focus on skin care for sensitive skin and all skin types. Most of the raw materials used for manufacturing are sourced domestically. The most notable ingredient is the lotus flower extract that ILC has included in its Age Expert range of cosmetics.

This locally sourced ingredient has properties that are on a par with other extracts from abroad. It can help with skin care and was awarded first place in the company category by the National Innovation Agency in 2005 and registered as a trademark for Pure Care BSC under the name Lotus Spirit.

In addition, there are extracts of rice bran oil, olive leaves, and a Thai herbal remedy called “Chatuphalathika,” or Phytoprime Extract, a mixture of Phyllantus Emblica Fruit Extract, Terminalia Arjuna Fruit Extract, Terminalia Bellerica Fruit Extract, and Terminalia Chebula Fruit Extract.

“We want to promote sacred lotus flowers as an identity in products that are known to be Thai, just like other countries. For example, if you think of ginseng, you think of Korea. If you think of rose water, you think of Egypt. If you think of green tea, you think of Japan. Our lotusia extract has won many awards with national and international standards, including the latest award, THE BEST OF DAILY BEAUTY 2023,” she said.

Busaba Jintasopol, director and business manager of ILC, said that the lotus flower extract was developed in collaboration with the PERCH research project of Professor Emeritus Dr. Wichai Riewtrakul of the Department of Chemistry at Mahidol College for over 6 months.

The research revealed that the lotus flower extract contains flavonoids, including kaempferol and kaempferol derivatives. It has antioxidant properties that are twice that of green tea extract, and it has properties that contribute to skin whitening to the same extent as mulberry extract. It is also able to moisturize the skin and is safe to use as it has been tested by reliable institutions.

According to Dr. Janjira Chanchom, Assistant Director of the PURE CARE BSC product department, sacred lotus pollen extracts have many beauty properties and were discovered to have anti-oxidant capabilities or antioxidants that aid in the prevention of premature ageing and other skin flaws when combined with innovation from natural polymers produced in the form of spherical gel capsules.

“Our product has not been tested on animals. It received the 1st runner-up award in economics for the year from the National Innovation Award 2005 and established a trademark for PURE CARE BSC under the name “Lotus Spirit,” said Dr. Janjira.

Mali Hansubothiphan, director and technical manager at ILC, said that the company manages the production process of cosmetics efficiently, taking into account the environmental impact. This is to ensure efficient use of resources such as water, electricity and industrial waste without harming the environment. In addition, the product packaging of BSC also uses recycled materials.