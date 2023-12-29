Thai Police Rush To Help A Frenchman In Distress With Self-harm

CHONBURI – On December 28, at 4:30 p.m., Sattahip police officers were alerted that a Frenchman was acting strangely. He injured himself inside the house, which is located at Village No. 9, Bang Saray Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, so they rushed there to join the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officials and the Sawangrojanathammasathan Foundation Rescue Unit.

Mr. Stephane, 51 years old and of French nationality, was walking around with a sharp knife at the time, pendant on his own chest, and yelled for the police to leave the house.

Officers tried to negotiate with him for two hours until he regained consciousness and calmed down. He let his wife and son speak to him until he was able to regulate his emotions. The officers then returned to their respective forces.

The Frenchman’s wife stated that her husband was stressed since the money in the house was insufficient. He had requested her to bring the house to the bank to mortgage it and take out money to spend, but the process had to wait for the bank to approve it, which took approximately 3-4 months, giving her husband distress.

Advertisement

She had witnessed him using marijuana before that incident, and he had then asked her to get goods for the house. When she returned, she discovered her husband stabbing himself with a knife. She was concerned that he was in danger, so she requested assistance from the authorities.