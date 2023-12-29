As a Liverpool Fan, PM Srettha Comments on Man United

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a Liverpool Football Club fan, spoke with media about English Premier League football ahead of Arsenal’s game against West Ham United on Thursday night, predicting that the Gunners would win West Ham and surpass Liverpool at the top of the standings.

PM Srettha shared his opinion after speaking with reporters and learning that many people were Manchester United football fans: “Manchester United has only heart but not much skill.”

In the game that Manchester United overcame to win against Aston Villa after being 0-2 by a goal, he woke up to go to the bathroom between 3 and 4 a.m. and still saw the score at 1-2, but at the end of the game it turned out to be a 3-2 win, which could be overcome by fighting with the heart.

“Why does the Manchester United team need a defensive midfielder to score goals? That is not possible. Manchester United is a team valued hundreds of billions of dollars, but who is the striker’s name? Who can say? “No one knows,” he explained. When the reporter mentioned Hojlund’s name, the PM joked that Hojlund, who scored, was so thrilled that he cried.

When asked if he would go to cheer on football at the Anfield stadium of Liverpool Football Club in England at the end of the season, Mr. Srettha answered it would not be proper if he went in the position of Prime Minister.

Before coming to politics, Srettha once spent £10,000 for a UEFA VIP package card, which includes accommodation at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, to watch Liverpool play Real Madrid in the 2018 final, which Real Madrid won.

