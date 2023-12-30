The Injured Chinese Man Is Taken To The Hospital By 10 Officials

PATTAYA – An injured Chinese tourist who soaked in blood within Soi Khao Talo, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, refused to be rescued by officials on Friday night.

More than ten officials, including Pattaya tourist police officers, Nong Prue Police Station officers, and volunteer rescuers, had to apprehend him and transport him to the hospital.

Mr. Lo, 25, was discovered approximately 500 metres distant from the house where the incident occurred. Many locals gathered in fear to witness the occurrence. They noticed that the Chinese man had a knife wound in the right side of his neck, two significant wounds, and blood all over his body.

His friends and authorities tried to persuade him to go to the hospital for treatment, but he refused. He began to feel dizzy after more than 20 minutes, lost a lot of blood, and staggered until he fell. The officers responded quickly, but he showed no signs of settling down. He stood up and resisted once again.

Advertisement

Mr.Lo is physically strong and has muscles from exercising, so the full team of officers had to use more than ten people to grab and carry him onto the patient moving board, then use clothes to tie his hands and legs before rushing him to the hospital.

Mr. Watcharachai Saengchanloi, 34, works as a security guard in the area where the event took place. He learned that Mr. Lo injured himself with a knife, then climbed the wall and jumped out of the house. The security crew trailed him down the road until he took a hideout at the edge of the wooded areas. As a result, he promptly called the officials to assist.

A group of the Chinese man’s friends reported to the police, using a translation app, that Mr. Lo was suffering from depression. Everyone was stunned at the time of the incident. When they recovered consciousness, they quickly sought assistance.