M7.6 Quake Rocks Sea Of Japan Areas, Large Tsunami Warning Issued

TOKYO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast Monday, disrupting the festive mood of New Year celebrations, with a large tsunami warning issued for the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

BREAKING NEWS: Max-intensity quakes could hit central Japan over next week: agency

BREAKING NEWS: Large-scale fire breaks out in quake-hit Wajima, central Japan

The quake, which also shook buildings in central Tokyo, occurred around 4:10 p.m., registering a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. A 1.2-meter tsunami reached Wajima Port in the region.

The quake was felt in a wide area from Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan to the Kyushu southwestern region. Tsunami warnings were also issued for the coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Hyogo prefectures.

The epicenter was in the Noto region, and its depth was very shallow, according to the weather agency.

Many houses collapsed in parts of Ishikawa, according to local governments and fire departments. Approximately 32,500 homes in the prefecture lost power.

A woman in her 80s in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, fell while evacuating and suffered a head injury.

Tsunamis were also observed in Toyama and Niigata prefectures, the meteorological agency said.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants in the country after the earthquake, said the Japanese government, which set up an emergency response office at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

East Japan Railway Co. temporarily suspended operations of all Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to the earthquake.

According to Associated Press report, the Japanese government has set up a special emergency center to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them speedily to residents to ensure safety, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

He reiterated the warning for immediate evacuation in affected areas.

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant.

NHK TV footage showed a room shaken by the quake, with hanging laundry swaying from side to side and a computer on a desk rattling. Reports of major damage were not immediately available. NHK reported that some electric poles were toppled and roads were cracked.