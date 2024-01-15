A Colombian Is Arrested In Phuket For Stealing A Russian’s Bag

PHUKET – On January 13, police officers from Patong Police Station in Phuket Province caught a foreign suspect of Colombian nationality for stealing property from a Russian visitor.

A 35-year-old Russian tourist stated that it happened just before midnight on January 12. As he returned from a convenience store in Soi Suk Charoen’s entrance to Phang Muang Sai Road to his accommodation, a man riding a motorbike approached him and snatched his bag.

Following an alert from a Russian tourist, police investigated and apprehended a Colombian suspect at the Sweet Leaf marijuana shop in Patong Subdistrict, Kathu District, after checking his room at Sky House Hotel, Patak Road, Karon Subdistrict.

Police discovered evidence belonging to the Russian man, including a TOD’S shoulder bag, AirPods, a Russian driver’s licence, three 1,000 Thai baht banknotes, a silver necklace, and a silver ring. They also located a black Honda Click motorcycle, which the accused used in the incident.

They charged a Colombian man with “stealing property by using a vehicle to facilitate the commission of an offence, taking that property, or escaping arrest” and took him to Patong police station.

