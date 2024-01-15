Oslo-Bangkok Flights Increase To Attract Scandinavian Tourists

BANGKOK – At least three airlines—Norse Atlantic Airways, Thai Airways, and Scandinavian Airlines—have increased direct flights from Scandinavian countries to Thailand in 2024.

Ms. Orn Duangchan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in Stockholm, revealed that Norse Atlantic Airways will expand its direct flights from Oslo, Norway, to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand (Oslo-Bangkok route) during the summer (2024) and extend to the winter of Thailand (2024-2025).

Norse Atlantic Airways first launched direct flights between Oslo and Bangkok on November 2, 2023, and initially scheduled to end on April 13, 2024. Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which can carry 290 passengers per flight, are in charge of operating the flights. Currently, there are two flights per week.

In summer 2024, flights will begin on May 29 and end on September 7. There will be two flights a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, for a total of 30 flights with a total of 8,700 seats.

In winter 2024-205, flights will begin on October 31, 2024 and end on March 27, 2025 with two flights per week, on Thursdays and Saturdays. From 17 December 2024 to 18 January 2025, an additional flight will be added on Tuesdays, making a total of three flights per week. The total number of flights will be 30, with a total of 8,700 seats.

TAT estimates that the increased flights by Norse Atlantic Airways will bring the total number of direct flights between Norway and Thailand to 87 in 2024, with a total of 25,230 seats.

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited will resume direct flights between Oslo and Bangkok in July 2024, with ticket sales beginning in February 2024.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will offer direct flights between Copenhagen and Bangkok throughout the winter season of 2023-2024, with three flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from October 30, 2023, to April 2, 2024.

Ms. Duangchan stated that as the Scandinavian tourism market (Denmark, Sweden and Norway) is considered a high-value long-haul travel market for Thailand. In 2023, a total of 375,668 tourists from Scandinavia visited Thailand, an increase of 80 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Scandinavian tourists are also seen as a potential market with high growth potential and high purchasing power. They are particularly interested in visiting beach and seaside destinations. Popular tourist provinces include Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chonburi and Surat Thani.

