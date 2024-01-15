Chonburi Police Investigate a Small Plane Crash With Two Foreigners

CHONBURI – A committee of air accident investigators is looking into the cause of a light plane crash in Chonburi province, which killed one and injured another. Both are foreigners with prior experience as pilots.

The accident occurred on January 13, 2024, in a field near a tire shop in Huay Yai district, Chonburi province. A 45-year-old Austrian named Stefan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured pilot, a 52-year-old German named Christian, was taken to Wat Yan Sang Wararam Hospital and later transfer to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital. He was wounded with a broken ankle.

The investigators revealed that they are not to find the culprit, but to find the reasons and how such an incident can be prevented in the future.

The preliminary investigation revealed that both pilots were licensed pilots with extensive experience. Stefan was the initial pilot on the day of the tragedy, and Christian served as his copilot.

The two frequently rented the aircraft, a small 2-seat Rotax 912 Ultra light plane with a single-engine propeller, and flew from Eastern Pattaya Airfield, Soi Thung Klom Tan Man 15, Huai Yai Subdistrict, to Huai Yai Airfield with the other three planes in their group.

Normally, flying this trip takes around 15 minutes. They took off at 8:20 a.m. on January 13. Less than 20 minutes later, the plane crashed.

The plane crashed into a tree, leaving the left wing hanging on the treetop. The engine and propeller were severed, and the debris was spread over an area of more than 10 metres.

Residents who witnessed the crash said the plane exploded in mid-air. The plane then lost control and crashed into a tree before hitting the ground. They then rushed to help the pilots.

