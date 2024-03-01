Thai Authorities Set Up Guidelines For Parasailing Safety

PHUKET – Shortly after a Chinese tourist was hurt on a parasailing ride at Karon Beach, Phuket Province, which went viral on Chinese social media last month, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has urged relevant agencies and business operators to help ensure tourist safety as well.

On March 1, the key officials, led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Suraphong Thanomchit, Provincial Police Commander Region 8, met in the Karon Subdistrict Municipality conference room. They established the following guidelines for ensuring tourist safety:.

1. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Operators

2. Develop processes for inspecting safety equipment for operators.

3. Signs detailing methods for using equipment or play equipment for water activities, as well as safety measures for service users.

4. Specify the scope of inspections by representatives from marine authorities, disaster preventive and relief organisations, police officers, and tourism operators.

5. The Harbour Department officers, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officials, police officers, and tourism industry owners conduct random inspections to oversee safety measures.

7. Rehearsal of incident response strategies when visitors are involved in accidents while transporting them to hospitals.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, Pol. Lt. Gen. Suraphong led the attendees, which included Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum, Deputy Governor of Phuket Province, Phuket Tourism and Sports, Director of the Phuket Regional Harbour Office, Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Phuket Public Relations, President of the Phuket Tourism Business Association, President of the Phuket Tourism Business Association, President of Karon Subdistrict Municipality, and Life Guard volunteers, to the Karon beach area to check and publicise safety measures for tourists and operators.

Advertisement

____

Related coverage:

A Tourist Injured in Phuket Parasailing Returns to China