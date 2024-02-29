A Tourist Injured in Phuket Parasailing Returns to China

PHUKET – A Chinese female tourist who had posted the video blaming the parasailing operator for causing her to have an accident that ended in a fractured leg at Karon Beach, Mueang District, Phuket Province, which drew attention from the Chinese and Thai public, returned to China on February 28, 2024.

Miss Han’s 43-second video has gone viral on social media. It has received at least 4 million views, and many people have commented. It is also hot news in Thailand; even Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated in an interview that he is concerned about tourists who visit Thailand. As a result, he encouraged relevant agencies and business operators to help ensure the safety of tourists as well.

Miss Han suffered an accident on February 24. She said that the operator just advised her to use the parasailing service without providing details or directions. Instead, it was quickly drawn up into the air, causing her to hit the ground when it was landing, breaking her leg.

Initially, the parasailing operator at Karon Beach paid damages in the amount of 200,000 baht, which she used to treat surgery on a steel brace on a broken leg worth 150,000 baht..

When her story made headlines, Phuket officials summoned the operators to arrange a damage settlement with her. The operator agreed to pay 400,000 baht; at first, 140,000 baht was supplied and will be progressively sent to her, which satisfied her.

At the same time, the operator asked the Chinese tourist to remove the video from social media, which she promised to do before returning to China.