Pakistani Man Arrested for Sharing Thai Ex-Wife’s Nude Photos

BANGKOK – Police officers announced on Friday the arrest of a Pakistani man for uploading nude photos of his former Thai wife to Facebook and Instagram after their relationship ended.

The investigation began when the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) received a complaint from a Thai woman who claimed that her ex-husband, a Pakistani national, secretly took nude photos of her and posted them online, causing embarrassment and damage.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Chabas, aged 32, is wanted by the Bangkok South Criminal Court, dated 12 September 2023, for the offence of importing data into a computer system. The data, which is considered obscene, could be viewed by the public.

Mr. Chabas was found hiding in a rented room in the Ramkhamhaeng area after police tracked him down.

During interrogation, Mr. Chabas admitted to setting up fake Facebook and Instagram accounts and posting the explicit photos of his ex-wife. The police arrested him and initiated legal proceedings.