Red-Yellow Shirts Jointly Put Pressure on MFP’s Sexual Scandals

The Move Forward Party (MFP ), which was the most popular party in May’s general election, now faces a credibility problem after its members allegedly sexually harassed women. This has raised concerns about the party’s handling of the situation, with the party leadership in particular being criticized for not acting quickly enough.

Critics of the MFP, organized under a Facebook fan page titled “What is the MFP lying today?”, held an event at the Thai Summit Tower to call on the party to speed up investigations into the alleged sexual harassment of a party member.

Notable figures from both the Red Shirts and the Yellow Shirts were present at the event, including Niyom Nopparat and Tankhun Jitissara, Chairman of the Human Rights and Gender Equality Promotion Committee, Democrat Party

Niyom accused the Move Forward Party of not sending representatives to receive their petition, implying that the party does not seem interested in listening to their concerns. He stressed the need for the party to be clear and transparent, especially because the alleged victims are those who volunteered and supported the party by helping it gain a voice.

In addition, Niyom questioned the lack of response to the issue by the National Human Rights Commission and wondered whether these organizations are biased.

Tankhun also commented on how men in higher positions in society, such as in politics or among their own supporters, could silence the victims and compound the trauma by making the allegations appear untrue. He stressed the need for the party to be thoroughly investigated or given a fair trial by parliament.

Bencha Saengchantra, a member of the Move Forward Party, confirmed that there will be a discussion within the party on the two cases of alleged harassment and sexual misconduct. This discussion will take place during a meeting with the party leadership on 1 November at 5:00 pm. She assured that the party takes the matter seriously and will handle it appropriately.

