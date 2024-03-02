Jay Fai Forgives the Man Who Forgot to Pay for the Food

BANGKOK – Michelin-starred chef Jay Fai did not want to sue the man who had not paid for his food after he explained that he had really forgotten it.

Previously Jay Fai posted the story on social media asking her customers on February 29 around 7-8 p.m. to see if anyone has taken photo of the man, age around 50-60 year-old and wearing long sleeve navy blue shirt, who did not pay for his food, both eating in the restaurant and the takeaway food. Also, unlike others, the man didn’t queue.

Pol. Col. Tosaphol Amphaipiphatkul, chief of Samranrat Police Station, said not paying for food is a crime punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 baht and/or jail time of no more than three months. He advised Jay Fai to report this to the police station.

The investigators later tracked down and discovered a man named Wirot. They called and asked him to come talk. He agreed with the officials and offered to pay 2,310 baht for dinner at Jay Fai Restaurant, which included the cost of 830 baht for rice with beef and basil (Phad Kraprao), 1,400 baht for the crab omelette, and 80 baht for the takeaway menu.

Mr. Wirot apologised to Jay Fai in front of the police and the media. He said that on Thursday, he came to the Michelin-starred chef restaurant and refused to wait in line. So he told the staff that he wanted an “inspector’s desk,” which refers to a special seat. However, this term does not constitute impersonating an authority under the law. As a result, the police did not pursue legal action.

Mr. Wirot added that he rushed to fetch his car from a car glass shop in the Boriphat district and paid 4,000 baht without realising that he had forgotten to pay for the food until he saw the news. The police investigated and discovered that Mr. Wirot proceeded to pay and pick up his car after leaving Jay Fai restaurant, as he said.

Even though the police recommended Jay Fai file a criminal complaint against the man, she refused to pursue legal action.

