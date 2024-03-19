Thai Police Require Monthly Case Reports and Stricter Foreigner Screening

BANGKOK – As Thai tourism has grown significantly and the number of foreign tourists has increased, it has been reported that the number of cases involving foreigners breaking the law has risen as well.

Recently, there have been headlines about foreigners committing illegal acts, some of which pose a threat to society. In response, Pol. Gen. Roy Ingpairoj, Deputy Chief of the Royal Thai Police, issued a letter of instruction to the Commissioner of Immigration ordering stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

The investigation revealed that some foreigners had entered the country illegally and had ulterior motives for staying in Thailand. They disregarded Thai laws and their presence was not beneficial to the country in any way. Instead, they caused damage to Thai society, economy, politics and national security.

In order to control and prevent foreigners who are allowed to stay temporarily in the Kingdom of Thailand from committing crimes, causing disturbances or posing a threat to the peace, security or national security of the people, the following instructions have been issued:

Strictly screen foreigners entering and leaving the Kingdom. This includes the consideration of applications for extensions of stay, visa stamping, and changes in visa status. All relevant laws, regulations, and orders must be strictly followed. Investigate and prosecute all crimes committed by foreigners. This includes violations of the Immigration Act, the Alien Employment Act, the Entertainment Places Act, illegal business operations, nominee arrangements where Thai nationals hold shares or real estate ownership on behalf of foreigners to avoid legal compliance. The behavior of foreigners should also be investigated to determine if they have any mafia-like influence. Cooperation with relevant agencies is required for integrated law enforcement. Revoke the stay permits of foreigners who are found to be staying in the Kingdom without a legitimate reason or who have other behaviors that warrant the revocation of their permits. This should be done in accordance with the Immigration Act.

The Immigration Bureau was ordered to develop an action plan and set a schedule for continuous and comprehensive inspections in all areas at appropriate times.

For every arrest made, the case must be investigated further, and the results of the operation must be reported by the 10th of every month. The first report is due on 10 April 2024.

