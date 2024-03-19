Two Kiwi Tourists Deny Assault Charges Against Phuket Police

PHUKET – Two New Zealand tourists who were accused of assaulting a Phuket traffic police officer in an incident widely shared online are still in custody after they denied all charges and declined to give any statement while the police requested the court deny their release on bail.

According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum, Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Brothers Hamish Day, 36, and Oscar Mattson Day, 34, were charged with five offenses including robbery, fighting or obstructing officials from performing their duties, causing physical harm to an on-duty officer, attempted bribery and driving a motorcycle without a license.

The police chief alleged that the man who attacked the officer is a mixed martial arts fighter. Both of them have had their visas revoked by the immigration authorities.

Police said Police Senior Sergeant Major Somsak Noo-iat, who was assaulted on Saturday, is getting better and has returned home to recover.

Somsak spotted the men speeding on their motorbikes and tried to stop them. They allegedly tried to speed away then tried to offer a bribe to Somsak, who refused to take it. He tried to film the two men on his phone, and they allegedly tackled him and wrestled the gun away from him, causing a bullet to be fired. No one was injured by the bullet, police said.

Bystanders in the viral video could be heard shouting for them to stop. They then told reporters that they wouldn’t dare to intervene since the foreigner was armed.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat said such actions were unacceptable and that officials will increase inspection of tourists who may act inappropriately or violate the law.

