Impression of CHA EUN-WOO 2024 Just One 10 Minute in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Simple P. Entertainment has released notes and photos of CHA EUN-WOO 2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] in Bangkok to celebrate the successful fan-con tour of CHA EUN-WOO, a singer and actor in Bangkok, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

He did an opening with the song ‘10 Minutes’ following by ‘Fu*king great time’ and greeting “I miss you, AROHA” in Thai which made the concert hall full with screaming of Thai fans.

CHA EUN-WOO also said that “Thailand is one of the countries he looks forward to do the Fan-Con because he remembered that Thai Fans are always good at cheering.” which makes fans feel more touch and scream louder.

Then he continued the show with ‘STAY’ and had an interview with Thai famous DJ ‘DJ Nui’ including various missions which increased more joyful atmosphere of the event. In this interview, he also said that ‘Pad Thai and Phu Pat Pong Curry are his favorite Thai food’.

CHA EUN-WOO continued the show with a special stage ‘As Long As You Love Me’ by BackStreet Boys. After the stage ‘First Love’, CHA EUN-WOO “Be Careful” in Thai and made a cute expression along with the Thai song “100 Times of Falling in Love” which made the hall full of screaming once again.

The K-pop singer continued the next stages with ASTRO’s Crazy Sexy Cool, Knock, and Candy Sugar Pop. He also gifts the fans with a sweet and romantic stage with A Good Day To Be A Dog OST “Jealousy”. CHA EUN-WOO talked about his memories of watching stars in Thailand and then drawing stars into the alphabet T shape. CHA EUN-WOO gave a thankful greeting for the support and love to Thai fans and wrapped up the event with ‘You’re The Best’.

It showed up on the screen with a touching message “Whatever will be in the future, we will always trust you, let’s make colorful memories together.” CHA EUN-WOO could not hide how much he had been touched and expressed “You made a good one. I’m so touched. Thank you so much”.

Thus, this CHA EUN-WOO ‘s fan-con in Thailand had been ended full of happiness and good feelings. That is the reason of the word “The best of CHA… CHA EUN-WOO” exists.