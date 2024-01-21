Indian Suspect In The Murder And Dismemberment Of Burmese Man Flees Thailand

BANGKOK – A shocking case involving a foreign suspect occurred in Bangkok on Sunday, January 21, when a chopped-up body was discovered in a business building on Soi Sakae Ngam 35/3 in Samae Dam Subdistrict, Bang Khun Thian District.

Investigators from Tha Kham Police Station, Forensics Division officers, forensic officials from Siriraj Hospital, and volunteers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation examined the scene, which had a new 5-cubic-foot freezer plugged in in the corner. Six body parts were found inside the cabinet, along with an electric saw and two knives in a cardboard box. Blood stains were still present on the bathroom walls and floor.

Sundaravel Pragadeesh Kumar, 23, an Indian national who recruited foreign workers to work in Thailand, is the suspect. He rented the building to Burmese migrants who were waiting for work while he maintained an office in Soi Sathupradit 44 and charged 15,000 baht for recruitment and 7,000 baht for document processing.

Mya Aye, 35, a Burmese resident who discovered the body, stated that Kumar booked the building on Wednesday for five people to stay on Thursday. Later on Friday morning, he arrived to take up four workers to look for jobs, leaving only A Sai Kyi behind.

Later, at 10 p.m., the Burmese workers went back to their room to get their belongings but were unable to enter since the building was secured from the outside. They attempted to contact both A Sai Kyi and Kumar but were unsuccessful, so they called the building owner. The building’s owner allowed them to break into it and uncover the terrible scene.

Ms. Kanyarat Pengjam, a witness to the incident, stated that she spotted Kumar driving a red MG car in front of her house late Friday night. He appeared flustered and tried to back the car into the home, but smacked the door with a loud noise. Then he drove off.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, stated that Mr. Kumar left the country for Chennai, India, at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 20. Thai officials have urged Indian authorities to locate Kumar before returning him to Thailand for questioning.

Initially, investigators investigated the murder based on two factors: the cost of coming into the nation and processing documents, as well as the issue of relationships among same-sex partners.

