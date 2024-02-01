Phuket Police Suspect Russians Abducted Belarusian Couple For $900k Crypto

PHUKET – Police officers from Phuket Town Police Station are investigating a suspected abduction incident involving a Belarusian couple at the Oh Ho Farm shop, Tambon Talat Yai, at around 10:00 p.m. on January 31, 2024. The injured man has been taken to the hospital.

The victims, a man and a woman from Belarus, were observed being forcibly dragged into a black Hyundai sedan with a red license plate near the O-OH Farm store. The car then drove off in the direction of Naka Market.

The foreign witness returned to the Royal P Hotel and informed a hotel employee, who then reported the incident to the 191 Emergency Center.

On February 1, officers from the Investigation Department of Phuket Provincial Police Region 8, immigration Police and the Tourist Police brought four Russian male suspects to Phuket Town Police Station for questioning. However, as the suspects could not communicate in English, Russian interpreters were called in.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum, commander of the Phuket provincial police, said the investigation indicates that the perpetrators are Russian nationals who received a transfer of cryptocurrencies worth about 30 million baht or nearly 900,000 U.S. dollars. However, all four suspects claimed that the incident was just a joke.

Police are currently in a meeting and believe that there must be something definite in this case as the Belarusian refused to speak.