Thai Authorities Will Not Send Rock Band Bi-2 to Russia If It Is Political

BANGKOK – The Deputy Chief of Immigration Police, Pol. Maj. Gen. Pantama Nutnarot, said on Wednesday that members of the Russian rock band Bi-2 were arrested in Phuket last Thursday because they did not have a work permit in Thailand. But if they have political reasons, they will not return them to Russia.

According to the Associated Press report, members of a rock band that has been critical of Moscow’s war in Ukraine fear that they could be deported to Russia.

Maj. Gen. Pantama explained that Phuket Immigration Police officers adhere to legal procedures. When it was discovered that these band members did not have a work permit, they were sent to the investigating officer for charges and then to the detention room at the Immigration Police Office.

He stated that one of the seven members of the Russian rock band Bi-2 has been deported to a third country, while the rest can seek assistance from the the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Those with dual nationality might apply to return to another country instead of Russia.

It’s unknown whether Thailand has already signed an extradition deal with Russia, but individuals sought for political or ethnic reasons will not be returned to Russia. In the case that they do not agree to return to their country of origin according to their entry passports, they must coordinate with the third country.

According to human rights principles, extradition is excepted in the case of political prisoners. Even they are the offenders, the Immigration cannot force someone to leave the country. The authorities will let them apply to international agencies such as the UNSCR or the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to become political refugees.

Under the human rights principles, they can be released on bail to live as a refugee, but with the condition of not being able to pursue a career or do anything that is against the laws of Thailand.

____

