Thai Elephant Pants Makers Are Confident In Competing With ‘Made in China’

CHIANG MAI – The issue about elephant pants “Made in China” taking over half of the Thai market has caused the Thai government to take action against goods that violate intellectual property rights.

Kingkarn Samorn, managing director of Shinrada Garment Co., Ltd., a major manufacturer and distributor of elephant pants in Thailand, said to Prachachat Business that the company is not affected by the Chinese production of elephant pants and their export to Thailand.

She said she has been aware of the production of elephant pants in China that resemble or are copied from Thai designs for 3-4 years, but it had not become a big news. The recent news has led to customers calling to express their support and sending messages of encouragement through all communication channels.

At the same time, foreign customers from Japan, the United States, Canada and Australia will visit the company’s factory in Doi Saket district in February. The company exports 50 percent of its products.

“The Chinese competition has no impact at all on our company. Our customers continue to have confidence in the company’s products and reiterate their support for the Thai elephant pants. The turnover has increased by 20% since December 2023,” she said.

In a comparison of Thai elephant pants produced by Shinrada Garment and Chinese-made ones, there are significant differences in quality, including fabric, pattern placement, and tailoring.

Regarding copyright registration, Kingkarn said that the company has not registered the copyright yet because the company uses many different fabric patterns, not just the elephant pattern. There are also many elephant pants manufacturers in Thailand, so the company sees the issue as one of business sharing.

In the long term, this will further raise the profile of elephant pants and benefit large manufacturers who can produce high quality products at affordable prices. This will also give small traders the opportunity to sell the products, make a career and earn an income, creating more entrepreneurs.

“I believe that elephant pants are 100 percent Thai soft power. I want the government to accelerate the branding of them as soft power and promote Thailand through the elephant pants symbol. I wish it to become a global phenomenon,” Kingkarn stated.

Apart from elephant pants, Korat cat-patterned pants which are also popular, have already been registered as copyrights.

Mr. Phop Tribanyatku, the director of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Chamber of Commerce, stated that Nakhon Ratchasima Province Tourism and Sports is the copyright holder of the “Korat Monogram,” but they allow everyone to freely download this pattern and use it to make products.

Mr. Phop acknowledged that China already has lower costs than Thailand, but he is confident in the superior quality of Thai products.

“I feel we gain more than we lose. Because the Korat Monogram pattern’s primary goal is to promote the province, the distribution of Nakhon Ratchasima Province’s landmark pattern will result in a very high market value for the province,” he said.

Phumtham Wechayachai, deputy prime minister and commerce minister, said on Tuesday that the government is taking temporary measures to control goods entering the country through border checkpoints, especially those with unique elephant symbols. He assured that this will not affect businesses and that traders should not worry. if the goods are counterfeit goods, the government will have to take action. The government will investigate whether these goods have any negative impact on consumers.

“The law does not allow companies to sell counterfeit goods. The law has the power and duty to control and prevent counterfeiting. If we allow it, it will have a negative impact on our exports to other countries. They will not accept it,” the minister said.

