Thailand Introduces the ‘Cat Pants’ Following Elephant Pants

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – The province of Nakhon Ratchasima has introduced cat pants following the market success of elephant print trousers, which are very popular with foreign tourists visiting Thailand.

The “MaMuYaa Korat” event will take place from November 23 to 26, 2023, at Suranaree Monument Square. In addition to showcasing local products, traditional local food and cultural performances, the highlight of the event will be the sale of “cat-patterned trousers.” After the previous event from November 16 to 18, the cat-patterned trousers sold exceptionally well. 300 pairs at 199 baht each were sold out.

The trousers with the cat pattern were created as part of the KORAT MONOGRAM design competition, which was organised by the Nakhon Ratchasima Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the province. The aim was to enhance products and services associated with the city’s identity. The unique monogram design is intended to convey the history, lifestyle, culture and local identity of Nakhon Ratchasima to tourists.

Pajit Manasilp, Chairman of the Nakhon Ratchasima Chamber of Commerce, explained that the KORAT MONOGRAM competition aims to promote competitiveness in various sectors such as business, tourism and sports. The competition emphasises the importance of incorporating the unique history, culture and local characteristics of Nakhon Ratchasima into the design.

Nakhon Ratchasima is a province where Korat cats are famous. The Korat cat is a silver-tipped blue-grey, short-haired breed of domestic cat with a small to medium build and a low percentage of body fat. Its body is semi-cobby, and unusually heavy for its size.

It is an intelligent and playfulactive cat that forms strong bonds with people and is very vocal, with a sound different from other breeds. Among the Korat’s distinguishing characteristics are its heart-shaped head, its large green eyes. Its front paws are shorter than the back paws.

Both Korat cats and Thai elephants were mascots in the past.

The elephant pattern trousers are popular with international tourists visiting Thai temples such as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew) and the Grand Palace, where modest dress is required. Tourists often buy these comfortable and practical trousers from Thai vendors, making them a popular souvenir. Celebrities and athletes have also worn these trousers and promoted them on social media.

In 2013, Americans Nathan Coleman and James Brooks bought a pair of elephant-print trousers as a souvenir from Thailand. Impressed by the comfort and style, they founded the company “The Elephant Pants” and had the trousers produced in Chiang Mai. They donate ten percent of their profits to organizations that support the care and protection of wild animals. In the first two years, their company generated around 7 million US dollars.

