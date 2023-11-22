Ann Jakkaphong Tries To Resolve JKN’s Issue Without Affecting Miss Universe

BANGKOK – Although Ann Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip shone on stage of the 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador as the new owner of the organization, she has to deal with JKN Global Group Public Company Limited‘s difficulties on the Thai Stock Exchange (SET).

As a Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director JKN, Ann Jakkaphong sent a letter on November 21, to inform SET the schedule of the public presentation meeting set up for investors and concerned persons to clarify and provide the plan to solve the problem of “C” sign, on November 28, 2023.

According to SET, “C” is a caution sign posting on listed securities to warn investors that there are circumstances that may affect listed companies financial position and business operation. The securities under C sign must be purchased via cash balance account only.

On November 8, JKN has filed petition for business rehabilitation proceeding to the Thai Bankruptcy Court, after it faced a crisis for failing to repay a 609 million baht stock loan due September 1, 2023.

A day later Ann Jakkaphong posted a message to insist that the JKN situation would not affect to the Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador.

“No matter what…. I always put The Miss Universe Organization as my first priority in life. No matter how joyful or painful it’s gonna be…. Our universe must go on, must be great and must stay on top as the legendary Beauty Olympics in the World! I will sacrifice and do everything for the great success of OUR UNIVERSE,” she said.

Ann Jakkaphong made headlines internationally in 2022 when she bought the Miss Universe Organization from IMG for $20 million.

During the Miss Universe 2023 event, she showed her confidence of the business with broadcasting copyright holders from 95 different countries.

After being criticised by Thai beauty pageant fans who were dissatisfied that Miss Universe Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, finished as first runner-up, Ann Jakkapong responded by claiming that she had not paid the Miss Universe Organization to have a Thai representative win.

“If you want everyone to believe that Thai people possess everything and are able to win anyone, that’s probably not true, and we wouldn’t be proud of it,” she said.

