JKN Gets Sued for ฿1 Billion for a Crypto Project, Adding Problems

BANGKOK – The JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, under the management of Ann Chakkraphong Jakrajutatip, the owner of the Miss Universe organization, faces more troubles after filing a petition for business rehabilitation and proceeding to the Thai Bankruptcy Court.

On November 24, Jakraphan Punyapapha, the CEO of TCJ Social Media Group, together with Khajornsak Jariyama and Mongkol Sriwiratch, a lawyer, announced the filing of a lawsuit against JKN Global Group at a press conference at The Emerald Hotel Ratchada.

The lawsuit claims damages of one billion baht for the dissemination of false information about the MU COIN project. The misinformation led to the closure of a joint venture, which resulted in the dismissal of employees.

Jakraphan explained that TCJ Social Media Group started out as an influencer agency before venturing into product manufacturing. They invested in MN Beverage, a beverage manufacturing company, and later entered the digital currency business with JKN Global Group. TCJ Social Media Group registered the company in UAE and used gold as collateral. They then launched the MU Universe Coin (MU COIN) project, a digital currency collaboration with the JKN Global Group, with the aim of issuing 3 billion coins worth 50 billion baht.

However, the JKN Global Group later issued a false public statement denying any involvement in the MU COIN project. The statement claimed that MU COIN was a fake and urged the public not to participate although there were no previous problems and the product was ready to launch since last month.

Jakraphan stated that TCJ Social Media Group filed a lawsuit on September 25 against JKN Global Group and Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip for one billion baht in damages, with the court hearing scheduled for December 18.

In addition, TCJ Social Media Group is preparing further lawsuits against Pim-Uma, Jakkaphong’s sister, and the owner of the Facebook pages “Miss Universe Thailand, Hello Universe” for defamation by advertising. The allegations relate to the dissemination of false information.

Jakraphan added that he reported further allegations to the Kabinburi Provincial Police Station, Prachinburi. The allegations include misappropriation of assets after he found out that the beverage manufacturing plant of MN Beverage, a company jointly owned by JKN Global Group, was closed and its assets partially relocated without informing shareholders, resulting in employee layoffs.

As a result, they plan to file a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate JKN Global Group, particularly with regard to the current status of the company’s rehabilitation. They want to find out whether JKN Global Group had the authority to shut down the company and whether the board of directors approved the past digital currency projects.

