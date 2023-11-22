Thai fans have always rejoiced in the works and lifestyles of K-pop singer “Lisa Blackpink,” or Lisa Manobal. She and her Blackpink companions flew high again on Tuesday night when they attended a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace with the South Korean president delegation.

Netizens have shared pictures of South Korean girl band Blackpink ahead of the State Banquet and also video clips in which The King praised them.

The Associated Press reported that King Charles III hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defense ties between the two countries.

The U.K. government hopes the Korean leader’s three-day visit will help cement an “ Indo-Pacific tilt ” in its foreign and trade policy.

The king and Queen Camilla hosted Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee at a sumptuous white tie and tiara banquet at Buckingham Palace, where Charles paid tribute to South Korea’s political and economic advances and celebrated its culture. The monarch even singled out for praise the K-pop girl group Blackpink, whose members were among more than 170 guests in the grand ballroom.

“I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience,” Charles said in his banquet speech. “I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

“Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!” he joked, referring to the global hit song by Korean rapper Psy.

On Wednesday King Charles III honored the K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday for their work in raising awareness about climate change, as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged closer cooperation between their two countries on technology and defense.

On the second day of Yoon’s three-day state visit to London, Charles made Blackpink members Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire.

Bandmate Roseanne (Rosé) Park also received an MBE, though hers came without the “honorary” qualifier because she has dual citizenship in New Zealand, one of the 14 countries where the U.K. monarch is head of state.

The honors were presented during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in recognition of Blackpink’s role in promoting the work of the COP26 summit on climate change two years ago in Glasgow, Scotland. The awards are part of Britain’s honors system, which recognizes outstanding service to the nation and the wider world.

Lisa Blackpink, or Lalisa Manobal, was praised as Thailand’s soft power. She has helped promote local Thai products, from stick meatballs in Burirum, the traditional Thai crown, to donning a Thai sarong when visiting Ayutthaya.

Later she posted a short video of herself and her friends dancing while using a straw to drink Nong Pho pasteurised milk, with the caption “drinking milk before bed” This leads to a sharp increase in the sales of the cooperative’s products.

Recently, Lisa just cooked her favourite Thai food, “minced shrimp omelette,” in a video shared on Spotify’s Instagram account on Wednesday (Nov. 15), eating it with rice and sprinkling it with chilli fish sauce. She followed to have a Thai dessert of a coconut ice cream sandwich with sticky rice. This video went viral once more when she celebrated reaching 1 billion Spotify streams as a solo K-pop artist.

