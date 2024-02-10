Russian Fugitive Staying In Thailand for Over 10 Years Is Arrested

CHONBURI – Immigration officials arrested of Mr. Mikhail, a 34-year-old Russian national who had been in Thailand for more than 10 years and was wanted in Russia for drug possession.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Department, said that in early October 2023, the Chonburi Immigration Department received information from a volunteer that a Russian foreigner was behaving suspiciously during his stay in Phuket and Chonburi provinces.

An investigation found that the man was wanted by the Russian authorities for drug offenses and had been issued an Interpol Red Notice.

Mr. Mikhail had been hiding in a house in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Immigration officers tracked him down and arrested him before taking him to Muang Pattaya Police Station for further prosecution.

The police are preparing his extradition to Russia in order to prosecute him.

The police urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the Immigration Bureau website.