Two Burmese Murder Suspects Will Be Sent From Cameroon

BANGKOK – Interpol has apprehended two suspects in the murder of a Burmese businessman who may have been involved in a counterfeit currency fraud in Bangkok’s downtown, three days after fleeing Thailand. They were detained in Cameroon.

On February 14, a 51-year-old Burmese businessman, Kyaw Zeyar, was brutally beaten and killed at Saranjai Mansion in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei Subdistrict. His mobile phone and 5 million baht in cash were both stolen.

The culprits were identified as Mr. Robinson Zaha, a 32-year-old Cameroonian national, and Mr. Viscio DeLord, a 36-year-old Cameroonian.

On February 16, Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengsawang, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, reported that the two foreigners had escaped Thailand on Lion Air flight SL100 from Don Mueang Airport to Singapore on the early morning at 5:01 a.m. on February 14.

When the Metropolitan Investigation Team coordinated with Singaporean authorities, they discovered that the two suspects had flown to Istanbul, Turkey, so they rushed to Interpol to issue a red notice to coordinate with Turkish authorities to locate them.

Interpol eventually apprehended the two in Cameroon and conducted a thorough investigation before returning them to Thailand to face legal action.

