Despite Car Accident Pain, Cambodians Run into Thai Jungle

CHANTHABURI – Cambodian workers fled into the jungle with their children despite injuries sustained in a car accident in Chanthaburi Province, fearing arrest for illegal entry. Rescuers needed to be persuaded to come out and treat the wound.

The accident happened on February 18 at 1:45 a.m. on Road 317 in Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, outbound, Ban Hin Lat, Village No. 8, Pathawee Subdistrict, Makham District, Chanthaburi Province. A white passenger van with a Bangkok licence plate flipped on its side in the middle of the road.

The rescue workers from the Sawang Katanyu Dhamsathan Association in Chanthaburi rushed to assist injured Cambodians, many of whom were crying in pain on a traffic island in the middle of the road. Four people were sent to Makham Hospital for additional treatment.

According to a Thai-speaking Cambodian worker, the van carrying Cambodians was returning to the country at the border when it was involved in an accident. Some injured people, including children, fled into the jungle on the side of the road for fear of being caught by officials.

The rescue workers then brought the Cambodians, yelling for the injured people hiding in the forest to come out so that they could be treated and checked on; otherwise, there would be more danger in cases of blood loss or deformed limbs, particularly in young children. They finally consented to come out and accept treatment.

As for foreign workers, the police will work with relevant agencies to proceed with the legal procedures.